“People benefit both physically and mentally by immersing themselves in the garden, even if it’s just in quite a modest way.”

He also said gardening has a lot of benefits for people’s property, including added value, aesthetic and produce.

“Last night I made a risotto and I was able to actually pick capsicums, and tomatoes, and broccoli, and onion out of my garden and use them,” he said.

The nearly 500-page book contains over 200 diagrams and tips categorised for easy learning, steering away from the narrative structure of his second book The Practical Kiwi Gardener.

“My personal approach to imparting information is to provide a strong structure to topics, and a methodical, step-by-step approach, which seems to resonate with most people,” he said.

“Each tip is on a specific aspect of gardening so a reader can look at the contents page or the index and they can find a two-page description on how to pot a plant or how to make a compost tea.

“A person can just dip into a page and find complete information.”

The topics include basic landscape design, outdoor living and water features, management of soil and water, ornamental and pot plant gardens, and produce.

Thomsen’s use of diagrams aims to be a better instructive tool than photographs, as he said they provide more detail.

The included diagrams are ink and pen illustrations by Whanganui graphic designer Tim Garman.

Thomsen has a wealth of experience in gardening and teaching, including previous roles as a park officer and as a horticulture lecturer.

“It is part of my approach to life that I am interested in helping others to learn new skills,” he said.

Thomsen has also been involved in community organisations including the Heritage Food Crops Research Trust and Orchard Society.

Down to Earth Gardening will be in bookstores from August 4, with an official launch on August 8 at 5.30pm.

The launch will take place at Article Cafe. Paige’s Book Gallery will be onsite with copies for sale.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.