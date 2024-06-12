Practical gardening book to be released

Philip Thomsen with his latest book The Practical Kiwi Gardener.

Whanganui author releases new book on practical gardening

In 2021, well-known Whanganui gardener Phil Thomsen released his book, Gardening and Garden Design for Whanganui. It covered a wide range of gardening situations encountered in the home garden.

After favourable reviews from readers, Thomsen was encouraged to write a gardening book for all of New Zealand, focusing on aspects of design, soil and water management, ornamental gardening, and the production of fruit and vegetables.

The result is his new book, The Practical Kiwi Gardener, available in bookshops from July 8.

Bromeliad tower and tree ferns in Phil Thomsen's back garden.





About the book

The reality in New Zealand is that garden spaces are getting smaller and with busy work lives and limited budgets, people have less time, expertise and funds for maintaining their gardens.

The Practical Kiwi Gardener shows how in any space, no matter the size, a vibrant and fulfilling garden environment can be created. Whether the homeowner has a flat or sloping section, a yard exposed to the elements or a dark and shady spot, the engaging text and helpful illustrations in The Practical Kiwi Gardener allow the gardener to implement and maintain the perfect garden to suit their individual needs.

This book covers topics such as vertical gardens (perfect for urban areas); managing soil and water; landscape design, features and styles; ornamental plants; pot plants; fruit; and vegetables.

Flower beds in Phil Thomsen's front garden.

It is fully illustrated with photographs, diagrams and plans, showing examples relating to the text. Diagrams showing landscaped design solutions, ideas for theme gardens, planting times for vegetables and how to ensure fruit harvest throughout the year, have been created by Whanganui graphic artist Tim Garman, of Silver-i Design Associates.

The Practical Kiwi Gardener fills the gap in the market for a New Zealand-focused book that covers all aspects of gardening and garden design. With a specific focus on our New Zealand flora at a domestic scale, Thomsen offers sustainable options to help improve any garden.

In the current climate, people often have little money available for developing their property, so the sections in the book on landscaping styles and equipment show that these things can be inexpensive, while still durable.

As the cost and sustainability of water supplies are becoming bigger issues, the book offers ways to minimise the use of valuable water resources and to make their application to the garden yield optimum results.





About the author

Thomsen has a wide background in gardening, including a diploma in horticulture. He was a parks officer for the then Wanganui City Council, was a representative for a produce exporting company, and lectured in horticulture for the Whanganui Regional Community Polytechnic.

Phil Thomsen working in his raised vegetable gardens.

He served on the board of Bason Botanic Gardens for many years, actively assists at the Heritage Food Crops Research Trust property in Springvale Road, and is currently the national secretary for the Orchid Council of New Zealand, as well as the editor of the Wanganui Orchid Society’s newsletter.

Thomsen’s garden on St Johns Hill showcases many of the concepts covered in the book and is a frequent destination for garden groups and charitable activities.

Thomsen says: “I have been an active gardener for over 60 years, and an educator for nearly 40 years. I have a passion for helping people improve their gardens and garden skills.

“I do a lot of presentations and workshops on different aspects of gardening; I often get feedback from participants, and readers of my writings, that they appreciate my focused, well-structured, practical and concise approach. The book is a culmination of this journey.“

Thomsen has edited several books on the Whanganui River and written numerous articles for newspapers and journals, including regular columns in the New Zealand Gardener. He has also created a YouTube channel Phil the Practical Gardener to help share his extensive knowledge on gardening at: https://www.youtube.com/@PhilthePracticalGardener-tl2ud

The launch for The Practical Kiwi Gardener will take place at Article Cafe, Drews Avenue, on July 4, from 5.30pm. Paige’s bookshop will sell the books, with the author available to sign them.