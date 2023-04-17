Wanganui Community Patrol chairman Phil Mulcahy (right) with secretary Shirley Forward. Photo / Paul Brooks

Phil Mulcahy, Wanganui Community Patrol chairman, is Volunteer of the Month.

He was nominated by Cherry and Ron Novis, who say: “The current chairperson of Wanganui Community Patrol is a busy person in his private and business life, however, is readily available to assist any patroller that requires his advice or assistance.

“His conscientious dedication to the organisation makes him a valuable asset to the team. He is regularly seen in the office working to improve processes and procedures to allow Wanganui Community Patrol and its members to function better. This is important as the Community Patrol is eyes and ears for the police while patrolling the city and suburbs, working day and night.

“He is a dedicated and knowledgeable person who brings out the best in people.”

Last Friday, Volunteer Whanganui manager Sandra Rickey presented Phil with a certificate, a lapel badge, and a $40 voucher from Mud Ducks cafe.

“I retired, and that’s when you really get busy,” says Phil. That’s when he volunteered to be a part of Wanganui Community Patrol.

“I didn’t realise how much enjoyment I’d get from the patrol. There’s a lot of dedicated volunteers out there, and in the Community Patrol there’s a number of men and women who give up their time to be the eyes and ears of the police. They are a good bunch of people, wanting to do something for the community. I take my hat off to them and I’m pleased to be amongst them. It’s great to be part of that team.”

Why does he do it?

“You want to give back to the community — there’s that part of it. And sometimes you feel you’re making a difference.”

He talked about a recent incident that was recorded on dashcam by a quick-thinking Community Patrol Team. “The police responded so quickly to it because they don’t want us to be in an unsafe situation, so they do give us very good support. Whanganui police are wonderful to us. They are a real asset to the community and to the patrol — if we say we need help, they respond quickly.”

He says sometimes it’s just about being in the right place. The cars, at first glance, look like police vehicles, and often that’s a deterrent.

“It’s just being out there and being visible.”

A part of the Community Patrol’s job is to monitor the CCTV cameras via the screens at the police station. “You’ve got 30-odd cameras and there’s always something going on.

Phil has retired from a position in retirement villages management, but in his younger days he often wondered what it would be like to be a policeman.

“Law enforcement always interests me, so that’s why my wife suggested Community Patrol. I enjoy working with the police, hearing their stories and the difficulties in their job.

“I love going out on patrol.”

Phil’s role as chairman takes up a few hours but his role as a patroller takes about 30 hours a month. He says the hours can be unsociable, but there are always two people in a patrol vehicle and there are plenty of people around during CCTV monitoring.

“We have a good team of people and we do have a laugh.”

The Community Patrol could always do with more volunteers, says Phil. They have to cover day patrols, night patrols and cameras, so the more people, the better. “We’d love to see more numbers. It’s not hard.” Volunteers have to be over 18 and there is a police check.

Register as a volunteer with Volunteer Whanganui, phone 06 347 9430.