Pets can now ride on Connect buses in Whanganui as part of a trial by the urban bus service.

Horizons Regional Council transport services manager Mark Read said the policy was introduced to allow flexibility and ensure Connect’s policies matched other public transport services.

Pets, with a paying caregiver, will travel for free on board any eligible service.

Domestic pets must be contained in a carrier which can either sit on their caregiver’s lap or fit in the luggage storage area.

“This means, unfortunately, large dogs [which] are unable to be contained in a carrier of this size - with the exception of service dogs - will not be able to ride at this stage,” Read said.

Travellers riding with a pet are required to take responsibility for cleaning any mess it makes, ensuring its safety and the safety of other passengers and getting their pet off the bus.

Existing rules on priority seating will remain, meaning those with pets must make room for wheelchair users, the elderly, caregivers with prams or small children and pregnant people.

Bus drivers have the right to refuse entry or remove pets and passengers if they are a nuisance or health and safety hazard to themselves or their passengers.

The policy trial will run until the end of October, and Horizons may then conduct a survey for community feedback.

Policies have also been updated to include standards for bringing food and drinks on buses.

Hot food is not to be consumed on board, while cold food can only be consumed for medical reasons. People are allowed to transport food home.

“These rules help us minimise the risk of spills and other mess,” Read said.

Drinks with a sealed and secured lid can be consumed, but the zero-alcohol tolerance policy remains in place.

“These food and drink policies are largely in place across most of the country’s public transport systems already, and Connect is updating their policies to match these standards.”

More information on the policy and guidelines, and on Connect and other services in the region, can be found on Horizons’ website: www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport.