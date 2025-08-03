Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Petition for safety improvements to major Castlecliff intersection gains traction

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Cornfoot St resident Jamie Ryan has started a petition to the Whanganui District Council over the safety of the Cornfoot St, Morgan St and Short St intersection. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Cornfoot St resident Jamie Ryan has started a petition to the Whanganui District Council over the safety of the Cornfoot St, Morgan St and Short St intersection. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A petition advocating safety improvements to a major Castlecliff intersection has gained more than 200 signatures.

It was started by Jamie Ryan, who wants to see improvements to the intersection of Cornfoot St, Morgan St, Short St and Bryce St.

He has lived on Cornfoot St for three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save