A person who sustained critical injuries in a car crash near Mangaweka has died in hospital, according to Police. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have reported a person critically injured in a crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka has died.

The person was involved in a two-car crash on October 14 and airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Two other people were also driven to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Wellington Hospital spokesperson said the person was undergoing treatment after the crash.

Police reported they died in hospital on October 20.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.