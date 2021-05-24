Performing arts studio opens in Whanganui

David Artis has opened ACTivate Performance Studio in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Internationally acclaimed actor, vocalist, theatre director and consultant David Artis has opened ACTivate Performance Studio in Whanganui.

With 42 years experience treading the boards across the UK and New Zealand, David has performed in countless musicals, plays, on television and has more than 15 film credits.

ACTivate classes will cover audition techniques, character development, accents and stage craft.

"I built my career on observing and learning what makes a good performance and am excited to share these insights with aspiring actors in the Whanganui region," says David.

"Many of my previous students went on to audition successfully for their dream roles, and others are now studying theatre at university both in New Zealand and the UK."

David has performed with Danny Cannon (producer/director CSI, Gotham, Judge Dredd), William Franklyn (The Avengers, Hitchhikers Guide), David Arnold (composer for James Bond, London Olympics), and Lee Mcdonald (Grange Hill, The Bill, Eastenders).

He has also starred alongside Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien in Oliver!, and was part of the 30th anniversary cast of Rocky Horror alongside legendary New Zealand comedienne Ginette McDonald.

David will pepper his lessons with examples from his own career, including a story about the time a cast member simply forgot their cue to be on stage in Calendar Girls so he had to improv a quick scene.

He believes his greatest performance ever was as the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in the UK, and the most memorable role was his swansong as Buddy/Pop in We Will Rock You in 2020.

"I am aware that many who take the plunge into community theatre do so as a hobby and have a huge amount of fun in the process. My hope is that these classes will further develop people's confidence while teaching them how to act truthfully, effectively and honestly," says David.

ACTivate Performance Studio is open weekdays 4-8pm, and all day Saturday and Sunday. For further information, phone 027 879 0876.