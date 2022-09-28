People gather below the Handspan sculpture to observe International Day of Peace. Photo / Paul Brooks

It was a diverse group that gathered at Queens Park to celebrate International Day of Peace and the 20th anniversary of Handspan, the Ross Mitchell-Anyon sculpture on the hill overlooking Whanganui.

The weather behaved and the day was a fitting way to hope for peace and rededicate the sculpture.

Proceedings were led by Kate Smith, a co-worker of Peace Through Unity, the organisation that commissioned Handspan 20 years ago. Peace Through Unity was formed and led by the late Anthony and Gita Brooke, whose home remains as headquarters of the organisation.

After a minute's silence at midday, the silence only broken by the Cooks Gardens bells chiming 12, John Maihi took the group in prayer before people stepped forward to speak. Among them were Her Excellency, Ms Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo, High Commissioner of Malaysia to New Zealand; Jock Lee, poet; Susan Shand, sister of the sculptor, Ross Mitchell-Anyon; Rev Jonathan Hartfield; Robin Williamson, representing the Multi-Cultural Council of Rangitikei-Whanganui; David James on behalf of Quakers and the three historic peace churches; His Worship the Mayor, Hamish McDouall.

Everyone then moved to Handspan where John Maihi rededicated the sculpture.

The proceedings on the hill were followed by a function and lunch in the Pioneer Room of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, where guests saw a video of the original Handspan dedication 20 years ago.

Jenny Saywood, daughter of poet Kathleen Mayson, read her mother's poem Children of the World, before Rev Jonathan Hartfield said a very brief grace before lunch.

Ms Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo spoke again about nuclear disarmament and promoting peace for all people. The keynote speaker, Thomas Nash, Councillor of Greater Wellington Regional Council, gave an address on "Sustaining the Global Community from Aotearoa".

Whanganui youth were represented by Charlotte Hardy, former co-chair of Whanganui Youth Council, who spoke after Thomas Nash's question time.

The event was organised by Peace Through Unity with support from Whanganui District Council, and sponsored by Peace and Disarmament Education Trust.