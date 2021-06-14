Paul Ubana Jones ... the legend lives on

Paul Ubana Jones plays the Musicians Club this Saturday. Photo / Ginny C Photography

The Whanganui Musicians Club will be set alight once again this Saturday night when Paul Ubana Jones brings his stunning one-man show to town. For those who have participated in one of his recent performances, this is all you need to know. We'll see you on Saturday night if you can make it. For those who have yet to experience Paul's performance, here is another opportunity to hear an artist who has developed his craft over many years and whose music speaks with authority.

Paul was touring as the opening act for American megastar Taj Mahal back in 1993 when his performance at the fabulous Met Theatre grabbed the attention of one musical reviewer who wrote: "Opening act Paul Ubana Jones earned his own standing ovation with his utterly distinctive guitar style. I can only describe it as part Ritchie Havens, part Andres Segovia and part Ravi Shankar. That's right, he closed his set with a raging Indian raga that was as dazzling in technique as it was inventive in composition."

Four decades as a solo performer, nine recorded albums, winner of three New Zealand music awards, Paul brings it all each time he performs and says "My journey is ongoing and as long as I still am able to touch people with my music ... then I feel blessed."

We are fortunate to figure on his current tour of the North Island, as he has only three other scheduled dates – Taupō, Tauranga and Wellington.

If you have never witnessed a Paul Ubana Jones performance, you can put that right by coming to the Musicians Club this Saturday, June 19 at 7pm. Tickets $30 at the door.

The Details

What: Paul Ubana Jones at the Musicians Club

When: Saturday, June 19, 7pm

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Tickets: $30 at the door.