“That needs to be re-established under the new mayor, whether it’s the same person or a new person,” he said.

Bayley was paid $20,000 a year, with Turner on $15,000.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Turner had attended all workshops and meetings, and was involved in fortnightly transition meetings with Whanganui District Holdings - the council’s commercial arm.

The council decided to wind down Holdings last year, with the council citing cost savings of $200,000 a year.

Its CCOs include Gasnet, the Whanganui Port, and the NZ International Commercial Pilot Academy.

“He [Turner] is highly capable and experienced,” Tripe said.

‘Whilst he is not local, he is engaged and has an affinity with Whanganui."

Turner was on the Christchurch City Council from 2010 to 2022.

He was deputy mayor for six years, chairman of the council’s finance committee, and a board member of Christchurch City Holdings.

Councillor Jenny Duncan, also a member of the CCO and ED committee, said her preference was to have a Whanganui person as chair, but the timing of Bayly’s resignation meant she would support Turner’s appointment.

Councillor Peter Oskam said it was important to maintain an independent chair because they were “unencumbered by history and emotion”.

“They can take a good, cold look at business propositions. I will be supporting this,” he said.

Tripe said questions about appointing a new independent committee member could be taken outside the public section of the meeting.

At present, the committee includes Turner, Duncan, Tripe, Deputy Mayor Helen Craig, and councillors Kate Joblin and Glenda Brown.

Bayly has been approached for comment.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.