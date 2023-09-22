St Marcellin School students performing their Siva - the backdrop of tapa cloths were made by the senior students

An end-of-term Pasifika performance was put on at St Marcellin School on Thursday evening, September 21, with all parents turning out for the occasion.

Ava-Lee Takiwa (Year 6) and Elizabeth Galbraith (Year 7) presenting lolly leis made by students to their parents.

Angela Aki from Gonville Kindergarten was coming in to volunteer to coach the children for their Pasifika Siva. She’s been coming in the whole term, every single Thursday morning, bringing in her own children, imparting her knowledge and culture with the children - with a view to the children putting on a performance at the end of the term for their parents.

St Marcellin School head girl, Diaz-Merie Tafilipepe Toleafoa and principal, Belinda Backwell, presenting Angela Aki with gifts for helping with the Pasifika performance.

“The Pasifika performance was a resounding success,” said St Marcellin School principal, Belinda Backwell. “Every single parent was at the performance, it was amazing to have our whole community involved. The kids did a wonderful job,” she said.



