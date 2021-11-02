Painting fetches $11,500 in city's online auction

Spanish Armada painting by Aert van Antum (1579-1620) fetched $11,500 at the recent Heritage Art Auction. Photo / Supplied

Following its two recent successful art sales, Whanganui based Heritage Art Auctions is now accepting entries for its final sale of 2021. This is an online 'timed' art auction running for 11 days from Wednesday, December 1 to Sunday, December 12. Bidders are expected from across New Zealand and overseas. There will be at least 600 lots in the auction.

Three highlights from Heritage Art's most recent auction (October 9) included the sale of the Dutch painting c.1600 showing a naval battle between the Spanish Armada and the English; the sale of a facsimile book of drawings by Colin McCahon ($9200) and an early 19th century watercolour by the English artist John Glover ($7475).

Despite its obvious authenticity and provenance the Dutch scene by Aert van Antum (1579-1620) had been dismissed by a well-known big city auction house as being a decorative piece, possibly worth $100. Heritage Art Auctions achieved a hammer price of $11,500 (including buyer's premium).

For its December sale Heritage Art is accepting paintings, watercolours, original prints and photos. Entries must be received no later than Friday, November 19. For persons with sizeable collections or valuable works in and around Whanganui, Managing Director Henry Newrick will consider home visits. In other instances, entries will be received and values given, by appointment (Tel. 027 471 2242) at the auction house office in St Hill St. Minimum lot values should be at least $100.