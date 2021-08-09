Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Paige's Book Gallery puts on haiku competition for poetry day

Whanganui Midweek

Paige's Book Gallery is offering $100 to the best haiku in a competition to celebrate National Poetry Day.

Keen poets can send their haiku to hello@paigesbooks.com or drop it off at Paige's book gallery on the corner of Guyton and Wicksteed Sts.

All entries must be in by August 27 and a winner will be announced on Thursday, September 2.

As well as the $100 prize the winning haiku will be entered into the Guyton St poetry trail.

A haiku is a Japanese poem with 17 syllables in three lines with five, seven and then five syllables.