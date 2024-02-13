Around 130 athletes braved the weather for this year's race.

Around 130 athletes braved the weather for this year's race.

Athletes at this year’s Otairi Station Race had to contend with driving rain and mud, as well as 30km of gruelling hill country.

The event, held on a family farm in the Turakina Valley, is a fundraiser for Hunterville Primary School.

Organising committee member Trudi Duncan said there were challenges before races even got under way.

“When the storm came through, there were power outages right through Hunterville, which obviously affected us.

“There was no internet for registrations and water outages for toilets and showers.

“A bunch of farm staff jumped into action and got generators working. We took a Starlink up there and we were away.”

Parts of the course “resembled peanut butter”, but Rangitīkei residents Nick Tipling and Chris Hansen powered through to claim the 30km run and 30km mountain bike titles, respectively.

Other races on offer were the 20km e-bike, 20km run and walk, 20km mountain and e-bike and 5km run and walk.

Duncan said there were around 130 competitors, along with families and supporters.

Despite the conditions, $12,500 was raised - a similar amount to last year’s inaugural event.

“Property Brokers supplied a huge marquee, so we all packed in tight afterwards and got the barbecue and bar going.

“People definitely needed cups of tea and hot showers.”

She said the weather had affected the race in 2023 as well.

“Last year, Cyclone Gabrielle came through the week before. Up until then, the tracks were looking really good and then we had to do a whole lot of remedial work.

“Even if the weather is perfect, it’s still a challenging track - it’s a 700m climb in the first 2km.

“Part of the day is sitting around afterwards and sharing your yarns. It‘s hard to do that when the weather is bad.”

Duncan said organisers planned to keep developing the event, within reason.

“The first aim is to pull off a great day and keep supporting the school, which is struggling.

“We don’t just want to try to get bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.