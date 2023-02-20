Esther Topfer, Untitled (Eastern Star Alchemy series), acrylic/mixed media.

Optiv101 Fine Arts and Multimedia Studios presents the Summer Open, from March 4 to 16, at Whanganui Arts at the Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Optiv101 studio artists Esther Topfer, Aaron Potaka, Ewen Stratford, Steve Duggan, Sandra Brumby and Katie Hedgman-Dalton have been gearing up for a big year, and the open theme of the Summer Open allows for them to highlight their present oeuvre with dynamic new works from their individual practices.

Established in 2012, Optiv101 is a virtual stable of contemporary artists who work with one another outside their own studios by holding periodic group exhibitions; their goal is to further develop professional practices in both studio work and exhibition management.

Katie Hedgman-Dalton is the manager for this exhibition, as well as an exhibiting artist. “[It] has been pretty full-on,” she says, “and I’m most looking forward to catching up with the artists, and seeing the works in person before I hang them. It’s not the same, viewing even 2D works on a screen. You don’t experience the same connection with art, much like with people, unless you’re up close and personal.”

Katie offers up what she describes as a conversation between texture, form and memory in this body of mixed media work from her home studio, incorporating hand-beaten metal, fibre and her trade-mark tangential thought process.

Aaron is one of Optiv101 founders, and will be exhibiting paintings of still life. He is using the genre to bring together objects and zeitgeist. “Still Life is a part of the art history curriculum; a vase of flowers and objects that are reflecting our current values. There may be the heirloom tea set, or a bunch of cheap plastic junk,” he says.

Esther, another founding member, is exploring intense colour theory with fluid acrylic paint, a variety of chemical processes, layering and inclusions, making each piece a unique creation. She has titled the body of work Eastern Star Alchemy, although the individual pieces are untitled, Esther says, “… (thereby) giving the patron who purchases them the honour of naming rights, as within each is a vista of imaginings: universes, worlds, landscapes, creatures.....what you perceive in your dreamscape.”

Ewen regularly exhibits with Optiv101 outside of his own studio shows and those with Quay Artists, with whom he paints every week. “I usually have a subject that I am enthusiastic about and paint prolifically, then I move on to something else,” Ewen says of his colourful watercolour observations of landscape and object.

Sandra is another Quay Artist who contributes to Optiv101 exhibitions, working in watercolour, acrylic, gesso and oils. Her whimsical pieces give us space to pause to smile. “In need of some light relief, these paintings flew on to the canvas,” she says.

Steve, former performance artist and Australian, current artist/musician returns to Optiv101 to exhibit pieces rich with dark humour, surrealism and satire. He’s bringing us octopus a few different ways, challenging himself to use a different discipline and style for each piece. Why octopus? “… because I like them,” he says. “They’re interesting, and can be easily manipulated for interesting compositions.”

Detail of Steve Duggan's Seafood Will Kill You (mixed media).

The opening function is on Friday, March 3, 5.30pm-7pm.



