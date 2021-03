The crashes occurred in Bulls and Mangamahu. Photo / File

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car went down a bank on State Highway 3 near Bulls.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 11.50pm on Monday.

The road was cleared by 1am.

Meanwhile, a car collided with a tree at the intersection of State Highway 4 and Te Rimu Rd at Mangamahu at about 1.10am on Tuesday.