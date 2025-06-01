Beamsley’s journey to receiving the implant had a huge boost in 2020 when a mystery donor fronted up with $10,000 for the estimated $45,000-$50,000 surgery.

In March, Beamsley travelled to Christchurch to get her cochlear implant - a surgically implanted electronic device that provides a sense of sound to individuals with severe to profound hearing loss.

Two months after the surgery, Beamsley describes her new life as “loud”.

“My Maltese poodles now double as security guards, alerting me to every pedestrian, bike and suspicious leaf that dares exist,” she said.

“I now get to hear birds, ocean waves and my grandkids’ cheeky giggles - worth it.”

Beamsley said navigating the hearing world was second nature after growing up that way but finding a deeper connection took work.

“With grandkids entering full-blown teenager-hood, I wanted to catch up on the gossip and maybe finally know what music they’re obsessed with or what music I could be interested in,” Beamsley said.

“I’m still fluent in NZSL and proud of it, and now I can also explore new things like learning te reo Māori, especially after that weaving course I enjoyed a few years back.”

Beamsley enjoyed her ability to control her hearing on and off switch.

She said her new life had brought out a different side to her.

“Just last week, I said yes to a tap dancing class. Me? Tap dancing? Pre-implant me would’ve laughed, but now I’m in, toes and all.”

With the adjustment time being six months to a year, Beamsley was embracing the challenge ahead.

“I’m not just bridging worlds; I’m dancing between them... literally.”