Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

On The Up: Whanganui’s Shona Beamsley embraces new life after receiving cochlear implant

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Shona Beamsley says she is dancing between the hearing and non-hearing worlds after her cochlear implant.

Shona Beamsley says she is dancing between the hearing and non-hearing worlds after her cochlear implant.

Whanganui’s Shona Beamsley had to endure a nearly decade-long wait to receive a cochlear implant.

It has now been two months since her life-changing surgery.

Beamsley, who was born deaf, said receiving the surgery made her nervous despite the best efforts of her sister-in-law and best friend, who had undergone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle