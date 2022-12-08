Whanganui District Council port project manager Phil Wardale and Jurgens contractors working to demolish the Victory Shed's concrete foundations. Photo / Supplied

Concrete slab foundations that once held up the Victory Shed at the Whanganui Port wharves have been found to be slumping and at risk of collapse.

And in an update on Te Pūwaha, organisers say a Whanganui Port Operating Company has been established to manage and oversee port assets.

Jurgens Demolition was brought in to demolish the concert slab foundations of the Victory Shed, which was disposed of last year.

The slabs needed to be taken care of before Christmas, Whanganui District Council port project manager Phil Wardale said.

“Recent assessments have indicated the concrete slabs ... are slumping and at risk of collapse. It is important that we remove that risk as soon as possible.”

He said a specialist demolition part had to be brought in so Jurgens workers could complete the demolition promptly and more efficiently.

Wardale also warned the public to stay clear of the port, especially the worksites.

“... no one should be trying to access the area, or swimming into the property and jumping off wharf structures.

“As with any aspect of Te Pūwaha, materials will be recycled and reused wherever possible. Concrete will be crushed and remain on site to be reused, while steel will be removed for recycling.”

A Whanganui Port Operating Company has been established to manage assets, with Declan Millin, Ken Mair and Mark Petersen appointed as directors.

The Te Pūwaha update said the company would bring together business and industry experience, as well as an independent focus to the port as a commercial entity.

That would help it produce the best possible financial and strategic returns to the Whanganui District Council, via Whanganui District Council Holdings Ltd, a spokesperson said.

The company will be calling for expressions of interest this month for various work packages on the main construction at Te Pūwaha, including the wharf build. Work was expected to begin early next year.

“To ensure the Te Pūwaha works are accessible to local contractors, we have broken the work down into small packages featuring different elements of the project,” Wardale said.

“One of the key outcomes for the project is to create jobs for local people and we can do that by seeking local businesses to complete the work wherever possible.”

The first phase of wharf rebuild works will focus on significant infrastructure, along with a hardstand and runway suitable for Q-West’s 380-tonne capacity mobile boat hoist, which is due to arrive in Whanganui midway through 2023.