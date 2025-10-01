Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

October marks 10 years of Diwali celebrations in Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The Lotus Indian Group Whanganui is organising this year's Diwali celebration event on October 4.

The Lotus Indian Group Whanganui is organising this year's Diwali celebration event on October 4.

The 2025 edition of Diwali will mark a decade of celebrations in Whanganui.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is a major cultural event for the Indian community, celebrated in October.

The holiday is celebrated over five days and symbolises the victory of good over evil or light over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save