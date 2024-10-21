Advertisement
Diwali festival celebrated in Whanganui

Steve Carle
By
Editor - Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Women's Lotus Group Whanganui was drummed onto the stage.

Diwali is a major event for the Indian community and the Women’s Lotus Group, Whanganui, organised an evening on Saturday at the War Memorial Hall with about 550 in attendance.

Event coordinator Maggie Prasad told Midweek Whanganui Diwali was in its ninth year. “Each year, it gets bigger and bigger. We started with 150-200 people.”

Diwali is one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. The name is derived from the Sanskrit term dipavali, meaning “row of lights.” The festival generally symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

MP Carl Bates told the audience in 2006 there were 100,000 Indians in New Zealand. “Today there are 317,000 here, adding to our cultural diversity,” he said. “The very first shop opened in New Zealand by a member of the Indian community was in Whanganui back in the early 19th Century.

Young performers on stage at the War Memorial Hall.
“Whanganui has a deep history when it comes to Diwali,” Bates said.

Third-term Whanganui & Districts councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay spoke in his capacity as council appointee of the Welcoming Community Advisory Group. He acknowledged the contribution of over 200 years by the Indian community to New Zealand.

One of 15 items presented on the night.
“Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, good over evil, wisdom over ignorance. It’s a beautiful set of values,” he said.

“My great-grandfather was Fijian Indian, one of the first doctors in the South Pacific to receive an OBE for services to Fiji. My grandfather was educated by the Marist Brothers, which led to the family’s conversion from Hinduism to Catholicism.

“Whanganui is becoming increasingly diverse. Culture and identity are reflected in public life, in our political system, in our events, arts and cuisine. That’s what the Welcoming Communities Programme through the council is all about,” Chandulal-Mackay said.

Around 550 people were served meals.
Whanganui & Districts Mayor Andrew Tripe told the audience Diwali was a festival that had been in existence for 2500 years and was still going strong.

“The Indian community bring positivity, joy and light to our community — that’s what Diwali is all about,” said Tripe.

“We have 101 different nationalities in Whanganui. The Indian community is likely the largest ethnic community in our city. Diwali is notably a welcoming event,” he said.


