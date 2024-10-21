Diwali festival celebrated in Whanganui

Women's Lotus Group Whanganui was drummed onto the stage.

Diwali is a major event for the Indian community and the Women’s Lotus Group, Whanganui, organised an evening on Saturday at the War Memorial Hall with about 550 in attendance.

Event coordinator Maggie Prasad told Midweek Whanganui Diwali was in its ninth year. “Each year, it gets bigger and bigger. We started with 150-200 people.”

Diwali is one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. The name is derived from the Sanskrit term dipavali, meaning “row of lights.” The festival generally symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

MP Carl Bates told the audience in 2006 there were 100,000 Indians in New Zealand. “Today there are 317,000 here, adding to our cultural diversity,” he said. “The very first shop opened in New Zealand by a member of the Indian community was in Whanganui back in the early 19th Century.