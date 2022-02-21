The Flow Collective - Elise Goodge (left), Brad McMillan, Elizabeth de Vegt, Andrew Wetherall, Hamish Jellyman. Photo / Steve Caudwell Photography



Whanganui musician and composer Elizabeth de Vegt has worked with local musicians to record Flow, an album of songs based on Airini Beautrais' 2017 Ockham longlisted poetry collection of the same name.

The album was recorded live in January in The Royal Whanganui Opera House by Elizabeth and her band which includes Hamish Jellyman, Andrew Wetherall, Brad McMillan and Elise Goodge, a taonga puoro specialist who added percussive and melodic layers appropriate to the stories within the songs.

Months of rehearsals took place before recording began to perfect the arrangements. On the final day of recording an audience joined the musicians on stage to add yet another layer of context to the project, the Whanganui River community.

Prior to beginning the recording process, the musicians consulted with Te Runanga o Tupoho. Renowned Whanganui artist and designer Cecelia Kumeroa, Tupoho Arts representative, and Sacha Te Utupoto Keating generously agreed to consult on the project. Their advice resulted in some alterations, and also affirmation that the music appropriately represents the Maori stories and kaupapa referenced within.

The album Flow will be released by Wellington label, Oro Records on Saturday, March 5, with a live performance at St Peter's Church in Whanganui.

The Details

What: Flow, Airini Beautrais x Elizabeth de Vegt

Album release — Saturday, March 5

7.30pm.

Where: St Peter's Anglican Church, Whanganui

Info: Tickets from The Royal Whanganui Opera House