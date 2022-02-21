O Juliet plays an intimate house concert in La Fiesta on February 27. Photo / Supplied

"A misty blend of pure, heartfelt lyricism cut against unexpected twists and twilight stylings. Blurred edges and a gentle sense of things not being quite as they first appear."

- Sam Johnson, producer and sound engineer, Rhythm Ace Studio

New Plymouth singer-songwriter O Juliet, aka Juliet McLean, crafts an honest, gentle and poetic brand of music.

A gifted storyteller by nature, her lyrics and compelling sense of melody invite her listeners immersively into her songs as she muses over relationships, emotions and the complications of being human.

"Magical realism" is the term Juliet coins when describing the atmosphere she aspires to create with her live shows, and it's a term that suits her music perfectly.

Drawing on the likes of Cassandra Jenkins, Patti Griffin and Nadia Reid for inspiration along with poets David Whyte and Mary Oliver, the sincerity and lyricism captured in her music taps into a similar vein as that of Natalie Merchant and Nick Cave.

A fusion of folk, jazz, blues and gentle rock, the music she creates is like the metaphors it enfolds: unobtrusive yet inviting, the softness and warmth of expertly arranged keys, guitars and drums provide a perfect space for Juliet's rich and emotive voice and poignant lyrics to both transport her listeners and ground them where they are.

Previously releasing and performing as Juliet McLean, after releasing her debut EP The Dance in 2015 Juliet went on to release her stunning debut album Unlash the Boats (produced at Rhythm Ace Studio) to warm reviews in 2019 under new moniker O Juliet.

Seeing success with songs playlisted on The Most FM and Access Radio Taranaki, she also featured on RNZ's Live to Air with Bryan Crump.

When not playing solo, Juliet performs as part of a trio with longtime tour-mates and collaborators Rob Ju (The Pink Floyd Experience) on drums and Hamish Cameron on bass, both of whom were an integral part of Unlash the Boats.

An accomplished artist with many facets, Juliet facilitates songwriting workshops and also stage-manages festivals such as Womad and Festival of Lights. Her inspiration comes from many sources, and an honesty and willingness to be open to imperfection and to use her words and music as a form of self-discovery is integral to her songwriting.

Creating from a sense of purpose, she believes that creativity is an act of taking part in a bigger conversation, one in which she says she really began to listen and participate in when she reached her 40s.

Talking about that journey, she says, "It's all just doing one thing and then the next and looking back now and then to see where all those little steps have taken you."

These steps have taken Juliet in interesting directions indeed, with a passion for collaboration seeing her combine forces with yoga teacher Ria Simmons, performing her music as an accompaniment to Ria's yin class.

Alongside this, Juliet has collaborated with local orchestral musicians who came up with their own interpretations of her songs, and considers performing with them at New Plymouth's Festival of Lights in 2018 a career highlight. Bent on constant growth and development as a songwriter, she is also strengthening and challenging herself in her writing approach by taking part in a weekly songwriting school run over Zoom by Charlotte Yates.

Currently in pre-production with Auckland producer Ben King (Goldenhorse), Juliet will be recording new material in early April and has shows scheduled throughout the year including a collaboration with poet Elizabeth Smither.

Experience Juliet performing an intimate house concert as part of La Fiesta 2022 in Whanganui on Sunday, February 27 from 5pm. Contact Carla 027 477 6454 for venue details, tickets only $10.