“This proposed change reflects the area’s ongoing transformation from rural to urban fringe, driven by two decades of growth and development,” Stewart said.
“Planned industrial expansion, including the business park near Kerry and Fitzgerald Roads, is expected to further increase traffic volumes and activity along this corridor.
“Lowering the speed limit will support safer and more accessible travel for all road users and aligns with the South Taranaki District Council’s Corridor Strategy for State Highway 3 (Normandy to Hāwera).”
The strategy includes planned upgrades to key intersections, such as new right-turn bays at Kerry Rd and Fitzgerald Rd.
Stewart said implementation costs, overall safety and the impact on travel time would be considered as part of the speed limit review.
If the speed limit was reduced to 60km/h, NZTA expected a 44% reduction in crashes which led to people being injured on the existing 100km/h section and 10% on the 70km/h stretch, she said.
The change would add eight seconds to journey times along the entire section for light and heavy vehicles.
The expected cost to implement a new speed limit would be about $100,000. It included associated traffic management, planning, road signs and markings, installation costs, overheads, consultation and administration costs.
“We will consider consultation feedback alongside safety, technical and cost benefit information when deciding whether or not to reduce the speed limit,” Stewart said.
Feedback can be provided on the NZTA website. Consultation closes at 5pm on October 20.