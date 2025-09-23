A proposed change to the speed limit for a 1km section of SH3 in Hāwera is open for public feedback.

NZ Transport Agency seeks feedback on proposal to lower State Highway 3 speed limit in Hāwera

Opinions of road users and residents are being sought on a proposed change to the speed limit for a section of State Highway 3 in Hāwera.

The stretch of SH3 from north of Fantham St to north of Kerry Rd is about 1km.

The current speed limit for the stretch of road goes from 100km/h to 70km/h when heading south.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is proposing the speed limit be reduced to 60km/h and wants to hear from road users and residents.

NZTA director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said the proposal was a result of the town’s growth over the past two decades.