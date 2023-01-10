New Zealand Opera School assistant director Ian Campbell says he feels fortunate to be doing something he loves as his life's work. Photo / John Wansbrough

Ian Campbell is an inherently kind and understanding man — the perfect blend for a vocal coach who works with young opera singers.

As assistant director at the New Zealand Opera School responsible for all the programming, his knowledge of the voice, stagecraft and the hard work it takes for young singers to make the grade is a vital asset for the school, now in its 29th year at Whanganui Collegiate School until January 22.

Campbell, a fellow of Waikato University Music faculty and a much-loved vocal coach, was the sixth of seven children and a boy who loved singing.

He knew the only way to progress was to leave New Zealand to train overseas, which, of course, is the underlying ethos of the Opera School, which awards several scholarships each year, mostly from sponsor the Freemasons Foundation.

After first studying in Australia and singing for eight years with Opera Australia, he left and spent seven years working and studying in the United Kingdom.

Leaving home for overseas at 19 with just “$500 in my pocket”, Campbell said he wasn’t scared, just very shy of meeting so many new people.

“My parents were fine with me going ... well, after all, I was the sixth child so they were probably quite relieved.”

Having worked on international stages as a performer and teacher for about 15 years, he returned home to New Zealand and described himself as a happy man teaching classical, opera and musical theatre.

Many of his past pupils have reached the final of the New Zealand Aria contest; two of them won the competition and one went on to win the McDonald’s Operatic Aria contest in Sydney, an internationally prestigious award.

At secondary school, his students consistently achieve merit and excellence passes at NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3 and selected pupils sit Royal School of Music exams through to ATCL level.

Campbell is at pains to point out that he never could have been a soloist in opera.

“I saw how they lived out of a suitcase travelling from production to production and not really knowing anyone. I was painfully shy and just couldn’t do that.”

This is his 27th year with the New Zealand Opera School, which he loves.

“It’s like a returning home every year.”

He is also teaching with the newly formed charitable trust Youth Opera Aotearoa, based in Rotorua.

“It’s very special working with these young singers to develop vocal excellence and set them on their musical journeys.”

Campbell said he felt fortunate to be doing something he loved as his life’s work.

“And to be working with such a fine team at the New Zealand Opera School ... it’s very special.”