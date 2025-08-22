Advertisement
NZ must confront systemic failures highlighted by Abuse in Care inquiry - Shelley Loader

Shelley Loader
By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
6 mins to read

Over 300 children went through the child and adolescent unit at the Lake Alice psychiatric facility, with the Abuse in Care Royal Commission acknowledging they were subjected to torture.

Shelley Loader
Opinion by Shelley Loader
Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.
Learn more
  • The Abuse in Care Royal Commission revealed systemic silence and failure to address institutional abuse.
  • Survivors faced disbelief and neglect, highlighting a culture of conformity and fear of speaking out.
  • There is a call for collective responsibility and change to address systemic failures and support survivors.

Most of us have heard of the Emperor’s New Clothes metaphor.

It comes from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, where no one dares to admit the emperor is naked.

It’s become synonymous with situations where we see a truth but remain silent.

It plays out in situations when social

