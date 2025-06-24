A powerful run from centre Tiari Mumby broke through to Rangitīkei’s backfield, with halfback Tyrese Payne carrying on and feeding Kinder to dash in for 19-7.

Rangitīkei responded when fullback-turned-first-five Te Atawhai Mason cross-kicked into the corner, and while Northern expecting it to go dead, flanker Tawhiwhi Karaitiana had a different idea as he charged through to dive on the ball for a try.

Northern re-established their advantage before the break as Dane Whale took a close-range penalty tap and went at the line, followed by lock Sam Reeves having a crack, and with Rangitīkei expecting another blindside carry from the ruck, Payne cleverly went inside and reached out to score for 24-12 at the break.

But an error from the restart had Rangitīkei in position immediately, and they took advantage to work into position for a penalty, with a quick tap going to Bird to twist his way through three tacklers for a double.

Rangitīkei were straight back on attack, with Kui charging down the far side and finding reserve winger Mitai Hemi with him to close the gap to 24-22.

Northern needed a lift and fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden supplied it, as he made an awesome run back from a goal-line drop out, beating multiple tacklers, to have the home side on the line, with No 8 James Coogan driving over from the ruck.

Then, from an attacking scrum, Rogers-Holden took the first-receiver pass and offloaded to winger Cullen Cross, who was hit by a diving tackle but spun to get the ball down for a key 34-22 advantage.

Rangitīkei, extolled by their lock and skipper Simon Kennedy, worked their way back to the tryline, with Mason having a crack from the ruck and finding the gap to score.

Both sides were now trying multiple goal-kickers, not having much luck from the corners.

But with the benches running on, Northern had deeper resources, and after a strong run from reserve hooker Roman Tutauha, the hosts spread on both sides of the field, and then the fresh halfback James Barrett and prop Ezekiel Anderson moved the ball for fellow impact player Gavin Martin to score in the corner.

A late penalty saw Northern take a lineout and drive on flanker Harry Rowe, for his fellow Ruapehu forward Anderson to score from the back of the maul, with Dane Whale finally adding a second-half conversion from near touch.

Northern therefore claimed ownership of the historic Pownall Trophy and take confidence into their Bebbington Shield challenge to Central Hawke’s Bay on July 19.

Northern 46 (J. Kinder 2, R. Karatau, T. Payne, J. Coogan, C. Cross, G. Martin, E. Anderson tries; C. Whale 2 con, D. Whale con) bt Rangitīkei 27 (J. Bird 2, T. Karaitiana, M. Hemi, T. Mason tries; R. Sciascia con). HT: 24-12.