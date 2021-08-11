No injuries after car crashes into power pole on Whanganui River Road

No one was injured when a car crashed into a power pole on Whanganui River Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash just after 3.30pm and didn't find anyone in the vehicle when they arrived.

The crash brought down the power pole, but the road wasn't blocked.

St John was called to the scene, but not required.

Later on Wednesday, there was a crash on Kaka Rd in Taihape where a car went through a fence and took down some powerlines.

Police were alerted to the crash just before 10pm.

The occupants of the car left the scene before emergency services arrived.