Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: Cyclone Gabrielle prompts a look at individual actions affecting climate change

By
4 mins to read
Esk Valley properties were devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Esk Valley properties were devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

I have watched, along with the rest of the country, the devastation Cyclone Gabrielle unleashed on the East Coast.

Prior to that, there was the torrential rain in Auckland that caused massive slips and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle