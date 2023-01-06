Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: A linguistic lifestyle commitment (not resolution) to do better

By
4 mins to read
"Over time, my mouth has become revolting" writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123RF

"Over time, my mouth has become revolting" writes Nicky Rennie. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Happy New Year.

It’s like 2022, but a few days later. It’s that time of year when people generally take stock of the year that was and look forward to what the next year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle