The New Zealand Opera School will once again host the 'In Praise of Music' service at the Whanganui Collegiate School Chapel. Photo / NZME

The 29th New Zealand Opera School opens in Whanganui on January 8 with two international vocal tutors travelling out from Britain. Lin Ferguson reports.

Excitement is building as 21 students from throughout New Zealand head to the Whanganui Collegiate School campus ready to work hard and showcase yet again in the river city their young, beguiling operatic voices.

The 29th New Zealand Opera school opens in Whanganui on January 8 and as German poet Sylvia Chidi wrote:

Music is freedom that relentlessly exists

Freedom of speech

Freedom of thought

Freedom of creativity

Freedom of imagination

The 21 chosen young classical singers this year are a testament to the fine work this school achieves annually through its founder, chairman and director Donald Trott.

His belief in the work achieved at the school year after year is unwavering.

He’s helped students get scholarships that meant they could head overseas to study and in turn represent New Zealand on the world’s greatest opera stages.

Next year’s opera school celebrates the return of two international vocal tutors who were unable to come to New Zealand last year when the Covid-19 pandemic was worse.

The two British vocal coaches from the Royal College of Music in London are Russell Smythe and Richard Jackson.

Jackson from Cornwall, has developed a number of specialisms as a singer, including contemporary music, and the song repertoire.

Smythe of Scottish and Irish descent is an international voice tutor and has taught previously at the Whanganui opera school where he was much loved by students.

Tutors and accompanists at the 2023 school include Sharolynn Kimmorely, Frances Cowan, Ben Kubiak, Bruce Greenfield, Terence Dennis, Somi Kim, David Kelly and Luca Manghi.

Leading the team are chairman/director Donald Trott, assistant director Ian Campbell, executive assistant Debbie McPherson, digital director Jack Burke and director/choreographer Jacqueline Coats with her assistant Kararinna Walker.

From Wellington, Coats is a much lauded director and choreographer in New Zealand who teaches daily movement classes.

She is also known for creating and directing the final night concert at Royal Whanganui Opera House, which is always a sold out success and talked about in Whanganui for weeks afterwards.

The students get financial backing to attend the school from the Freemasons Foundation.

Earlier this year in July it was an all-New Zealand Opera School alumni who took out the New Zealand Lexus 2022 Song Quest at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington.

The five finalists were Amelia Berry (soprano), Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono (tenor), Felicity Tomkins (soprano), Filipe Manu (tenor) and Sarah Hubbard (soprano).

Manu won the prestigious opera competition, winning a cash prize of $20,000, a study scholarship of $27,000 and economy-class international travel up to the value of $3000.

Tomkins was runner-up and won a cash prize of $10,000 and a study scholarship of $10,000.

Hawke’s Bay tenor Fonoti-Fuimaono won the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation Scholarship based on artistic potential.

Adding to the New Zealand Opera School representation was the much lauded accompanist and school repetiteur Terence Dennis who accompanied the five.

Then with the ring of greatness was South Auckland Samoan tenor Pene Pati who was headed for international opera stardom even when he was a student at the New Zealand Opera school in 2012.

Pene Pati has performed at some of the world’s greatest opera houses. Photo / Dave Simpson

On campus that year the young tenor with an infectious giggle, was much loved by his fellow students and tutors alike.

Last month he was awarded the Readers Choice award in the 2022 International Opera awards, in London. The award is the only one voted for by the public.

As well as being a member of popular trio Sol3 Mio, Pene’s star has had a meteoric rise over the last few years.

He has performed at some of the world’s greatest opera houses and recently released his debut solo album on Warner Classics to critical international acclaim.

Pati has often been described as “the most exceptional tenor discovery of the last decade” and touted as a “young Pavarotti”.

This was after his early debuts as ll Duca di Mantova (Rigoletto) at San Francisco Opera under Nicola Luisotti and Percy (Anna Bolena) at Opéra National de Bordeaux under Paul Daniel.

Accepting the Opera International award via video, he said it was an “absolute surprise”.

“Thank you to everyone who voted – what an amazing feeling to know that your singing has touched many people. When you’re from little old Samoa on the other side of the globe, you never quite imagine that your voice will reach this far, so thank you truly from the bottom of my heart and I hope to sing for you in the near future.”

He was thrilled to be able to be one of four New Zealand tutors two years ago at the New Zealand Opera School at Whanganui Collegiate School in January 2021.

And bringing great joy again to the people of Whanganui are all the loved public events.

First up is the Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists Recital at the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School at 1pm on Wednesday, January 11.

This afternoon recital once held in Heritage house, is a popular event, especially with the older community, where late nights have become difficult.

Donald Trott says it is all about young singers and their journey to the world’s opera stages. Photo / Bevan Conley

Then on Sunday, January 15 at 11.30am in the Whanganui Collegiate Chapel is the service “In Praise of Music”, this year featuring Handel’s Solomon.

The students fill the choir stalls in the wonderful old chapel and always sing with passion.

On Monday, January 16 at 7.30pm is a Public Masterclass at the Prince Edward Auditorium which enthrals the audience every year.

Returning on Wednesday, January 18 are two cafe evenings from 7pm at Coopers Cafe in Wilson St (open for private functions only) and 7pm at Momiji in Victoria Avenue.

These are mini recitals with three to four students singing at each and are guaranteed intimate musical evenings.

Another special close-knit evening is ‘Conversations about Opera’ on Friday, January 20 at the Prince Edward Auditorium. That will be at 2pm and led by international repetiteur Sharolyn Kimmorley from Sydney and the two British vocal coaches.

Saving the best till last is of course Great Opera Moments at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 21 at the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

As the man himself Donald Trott says it is all about young singers and their journey to the world’s opera stages.

“Our young singers are marvellous and the Whanganui community backs them to the hilt. For two weeks this school is an absolute joy. It’s very heartening for all of us involved. Thank you Whanganui.”