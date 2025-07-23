Masoe made 12 appearances for the Whanganui National Provincial Championship Division Two side from 1999-2000, scoring four tries before making the first big move of his career to Taranaki the following year.
The hard-hitting loose forward played 20 tests for the All Blacks from 2005-2007, playing for the Chiefs, Hurricanes, Taranaki and Wellington in New Zealand before playing for several French clubs.
Masoe said if it were not for his experiences as a young man in Whanganui, playing for Whanganui City College, Kaierau, Marist and the Whanganui side, he would not have excelled in the way he did for nearly 20 years.
“If I wasn’t there, I wouldn’t get to Taranaki and where I am now. It’s good to visit back and hopefully see some mates I went to school with.”
Masoe said he had a difficult time when he first moved to Whanganui and got involved with some bad groups of people.
“It was tough but, if I didn’t do that, I won’t be who I am now,” Masoe said.
“We had some good and some bad times. It wasn’t smooth, sometimes it was tough with missing my family in Samoa, so I had some people help me along the way.”
One of them was former City College coach Peter Aki.
Masoe said Aki was good to him, steering him on to the right path, offering advice.
Masoe is set to start at blindside flanker against Whanganui and will captain The Classics.
The game will be his eighth appearance for the side, which is the most appearances of the team members named to play.