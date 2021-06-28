New Zealand Masters Games is a winner

Volunteers at the Downer NZ Masters Games. Photo / Supplied

Despite a challenging year with a global pandemic raging, the Downer New Zealand Masters Games went ahead this year, from February 5-14. The Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust is pleased to report the event reached all its objectives, as well as providing a great 10 days and nine nights of great times for participants, competing, connecting and celebrating.

The Whanganui community stepped up to the plate for the Downer New Zealand Masters Games 2021. The Games saw a 24 per cent increase in Whanganui participants and 115 per cent increase in hosts (volunteers) to support the running of the event. That's a lot of Whanganui residents enjoying, working, and welcoming people to the Games.

"It was hugely humbling to see the support from the local community. Unprecedented numbers of businesses got behind the Games as corporate club partners, and Bayleys Whanganui coming on board as the host partner meant we could take care of our essential hosts like never before. Collaboration was key to delivering an event in challenging times, and the Whanganui District Health Board made a huge difference by providing support to keep all involved in the Games aware of the actions needed to stay safe in a Covid-19 world," says Whanganui (New Zealand) Masters Games Trust chairman Leighton Toy.

The health of any event is dependent on attracting new participants and the 2021 Downer New Zealand Masters Games had a 52 per cent increase in the upcoming master category, which is the 30–45-year age group. With 3241 out-of-town visitors, the cash registers were pumping for everything from food to much-needed icepacks. The final economic benefit to the town was $3 millions - a healthy injection of money into the local economy.

Leighton Toy adds, "Smashing our objectives for 2021 was a great feeling for the team and trust. Especially seeing the benefits the games brought to Whanganui and knowing we did that collectively as a community. Witnessing the pleasure people from all over the country got from being part of the Games made us all proud. The feedback from participants was really inspiring and that's when you know you have got the mix right. There is room for improvements, and we always have that on our radar. On behalf of the team and the trust, we'd just like to say a huge thank you to everyone."

The Whanganui (NZ) Masters Games Trust will begin planning early next year for the New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui 2022.