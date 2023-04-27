The blessing of Mama Bear Childcare started with a karakia. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui’s newest childcare centre has officially opened.

At the beginning of the month, the official opening of Mama Bear Childcare took place with a blessing. The blessing started with a karakia for respect and unity and then ended with the waiata Te Aroha, for love and peace.

The kaumātua was unable to attend at the last minute, but fortunately, the centre’s handyman Paul Dew was present to perform the blessing, with the help and guidance of kaiako Cassandra.

Kaiako, tamariki and whānau then shared kai to complete the celebrations. The official renovation project began back in August 2021 and experienced several delays, eventually opening with much anticipation and support from the local community, with the likes of the GOME (Grumpy Old Men Entreprises) donating koha towards the purchase of literary resources from the local bookstore.

Centre manager Kylie McLean says the blessing was special.

“We’re excited to finally start providing low cost, paired with a high-quality service, at the core of our philosophy.”