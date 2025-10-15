Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

New Whanganui business Sauna Sanctuary aims to help increase fitness and wellbeing

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Whanganui siblings Max Butters (left) and Rebakah Butters have opened a new business, Sauna Sanctuary, which offers contrast therapy. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui siblings Max Butters (left) and Rebakah Butters have opened a new business, Sauna Sanctuary, which offers contrast therapy. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

New business Sauna Sanctuary is aiming to be the best place in Whanganui for recovery and relaxation.

Founded by Whanganui born and raised siblings Max and Rebekah Butters, the business was created from their shared love of saunas, holistic wellness and the belief Whanganui deserved its own space to rest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save