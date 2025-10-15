Whanganui siblings Max Butters (left) and Rebakah Butters have opened a new business, Sauna Sanctuary, which offers contrast therapy. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown
New business Sauna Sanctuary is aiming to be the best place in Whanganui for recovery and relaxation.
Founded by Whanganui born and raised siblings Max and Rebekah Butters, the business was created from their shared love of saunas, holistic wellness and the belief Whanganui deserved its own space to restand recharge.
Rebekah, 25, came up with the idea in June and asked her 28-year-old brother Max to help.
The Butters rented premises at 56 Victoria Ave, above Mainstreet Whanganui, to turn the idea into a reality.
“Once we found the spaces up here, it was easy to bring the idea together - we decided that it was a cool wee spot,” Rebekah said.