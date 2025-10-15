“We want to make it Whanganui’s best place to come for recovery and relaxation.”

Inside one of the private rooms at Sauna Sanctuary. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Sauna Sanctuary opened on September 15.

It has contrast therapy studios, which bring together heat and cold through infrared sauna sessions and cold plunge therapy to help people recover and relax.

The siblings want to make their contrast therapy an enjoyable part of daily life for everyone from elite athletes to wellness seekers.

The pair also want to make it a safe, comfortable place for women to relax in a private setting.

“We both love saunas but [in Whanganui] there’s not really many options, Splash Centre would be the main one, but there’s nowhere that is really private,” Max said.

Sauna Sanctuary offers contrast therapy with a hot sauna and cold plunge to help with relaxation and recovery. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

They saw an opportunity to create a unique experience.

“You can walk in off the street, you don’t need to be a part of anything, this is your space,” he said.

“There was definitely a bit of a gap in the market. New Zealand is always a bit late; this has been taking off in America for quite a while now.”

Contrast therapy has also gained popularity in Australia.

“A lot of people in Whanganui seem to really be getting into their fitness so we just wanted to create a space for people to really dive into their recovery,” Rebekah said.

In the five weeks it had been open, the Butters said they had received positive feedback from users.

The most popular option has been the one-hour infrared sauna and cold plunge session, they said.

The duo would eventually like to move to another space to be able to expand their business, with plans for a communal room and various private rooms.

Sauna Sanctuary is open for bookings from 6am-10pm weekdays and 9am-10pm weekends.

Bookings can be made on the Sauna Sanctuary website.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.