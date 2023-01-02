Contractors will install the new water main along Airport Road from the intersection of Airport and Landguard Rds.

A new water main for the city’s wastewater treatment plant is going to be installed near the airport, and the works are expected to go on until the end of March.

Whanganui District Council said contractors will install the new water main along Airport Road from the intersection of Airport and Landguard Rds.

The work will run from Monday, January 9 until Friday, March 31.

The new water main will connect with the council’s wastewater treatment plant.

During the work, a 30km/h temporary speed zone will operate in this area from Monday to Friday, and temporary traffic lights or stop-go traffic controls will be in place at certain times.

Signs will be displayed with speed restrictions during this period.

Both lanes will remain open in this area where possible over the work period, but traffic may be reduced to one lane at certain times for safety reasons due to limited visibility or limited berm width.