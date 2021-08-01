New provider takes over Whanganui rural rubbish bag collection

Residents in Whanganui 's rural collection areas now need to use the white Low Cost Bins stickers for rubbish bag collection. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Rural Whanganui addresses will have a new rubbish collection provider from this week.

The current Waste Management green stickers used for the inner rural Whanganui area rubbish bag collection expired on August 1 to be replaced by white Low Cost Bins stickers.

The rural rubbish collection service is a combination of kerbside collections and pick-ups from rubbish bag collection points and site bins where rubbish can be dropped off.

Hugh Wiffen of Low Cost Bins said the company was prepared to commence the rural service.

The NZ-owned company took over Whanganui's urban collection when Waste Management Ltd announced that it would cancel its rubbish bag collection service last year.

"It has been a wonderfully smooth transition and we really haven't had any problems," Wiffen said.

"We couldn't provide a good operation without the co-operation of the community and Whanganui has been very welcoming and appreciative of our services."

The Hutt Valley-based New Zealand-owned company also provides services in Wellington, Manawatū, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, and Kāpiti.

Low Cost Bin stickers have recently increased from $3.80 to $4.00.

"The increase is due to the increased Government waste disposal levy," Wiffen said.

From July 1 the Government began progressively increasing and expanding the national waste disposal levy and will use the revenue gathered for initiatives to reduce waste and encourage resource recovery.

The levy aims to encourage households to reduce waste by increasing composting and recycling practices.

Households on the existing bag collection routes will need to place bags with a white sticker out as before.

The same applies for pick-ups at rubbish bag collection points.

All refuse must be bagged up, have a white sticker attached, and be placed by 7am on collection day.