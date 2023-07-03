Ruapehu District Council says the new regulations have paved the way for a more sustainable approach to freedom camping. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu District Council has welcomed changes to freedom camping rules, saying it supports sustainable and regenerative tourism.

Regulatory and customer services executive manager Warrick Zander said the council’s compliance arm was pleased with the changes which brought increased flexibility to safeguarding the environment and the welfare of communities.

“The new Self-contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act emphasises the need for responsible camping practices and addresses several key issues that were giving freedom camping a bad reputation.

“With the new Act now law it has paved the way for a more sustainable approach to freedom camping.”

Under the new regulations, vehicles must be certified self-contained for freedom camping on local authority land. Vehicles with portable toilets are no longer eligible for certification as self-contained.

There have been changes to infringement fees and fines have been implemented, with the default fee set at $400 until the introduction of new tiered fees from July 13, 2023. Infringements include inappropriate waste disposal, environmental interference or damage, and failure to comply with enforcement officer directives to leave a local authority area.

“It is important to emphasise that the rules governing camping in tents, camping in vehicles at commercial campsites, and camping on private land remain unchanged and the legislation does not apply to people affected by homelessness,” Zander said.

The council welcomed freedom campers who adhered to the new rules and respected Ruapehu’s environment and communities.

“Ruapehu is a destination that values responsible tourism and we are grateful to the majority of freedom campers who respect our natural treasures,” he said.

“The new rules are in line with the council’s and Visit Ruapehu’s commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism that is beneficial to local communities.

“We believe that new legislation will help contribute to maintaining the ‘social licence’ of the tourism industry, ensuring a harmonious and sustainable co-existence between visitors and locals.”