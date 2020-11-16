Nelson potter Darryl Frost behind new installation at Quartz

A view of Darryl Frost's installation at Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics. Photos / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Every year a new pottery art installation is displayed to its best effect in an exhibition room at Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics.

Proprietor and curator Rick Rudd chooses his exhibitors carefully and from every installation he buys a piece to stay at Quartz.

This time it's the work of Nelson potter Darryl Frost – a work titled O VOID 2020, a commentary on a very untidy year.

Darryl Frost. Photo / Rick Rudd

In true mixed media style, Darryl has used rocks and petrified wood as well as clay to create unique pieces of work, while maintaining visual variety.

"He really puts things to the fire, in a way," says Rick.

It's quite unlike any installation he has had before. Rick uses words like "earthy" and "gestural" to describe the pieces.

The work was produced during lockdown and, according to Darryl, "it's about the emotions of change and the unexplainable effects this will have on us from now on …"

The individual pieces, while in a kind of formation on the wall, were arranged with no thought of measured symmetry. Darryl is quite relaxed about the structure of the display.

Darryl's studio, gallery, home and workspace is called Frost and Fire in the township of Tasman, 40 minutes' drive from Nelson. He has been a fulltime potter and sculptor since the late 1980s. He grew up in Leigh and travelled to Nelson to study at NMIT in 1989, majoring in ceramics.

O VOID 2020 is on display at Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics. Photo / Paul Brooks

He has recently finished building his fourth Anagama kiln and his distinctive style of Anagama wood firing has gained him national and international recognition.

Darryl says his work is "a tactile and intuitive response to nature taken from his surroundings". His observations run wild and combine with the idiosyncrasies of the source of clay he uses.