Christopher Luxon (left) with Wanganui Enterprises production and training manager Stewart Mead on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

National Party leader Christopher Luxon was in Whanganui yesterday .

After visiting the Chamber of Commerce for a business lunch he headed to Wanganui Enterprises on London Street, where he and Whanganui-based National list MP Harete Hipango were treated to a tour from production and training manager Stewart Mead.

It had been a good, successful day, Luxon said.

"First and foremost I went to see a group of 50 to 60 farmers, who gave us a view of what was happening in rural Whanganui.

"There were some consistent themes coming through there about regulation and some of the compliance burdens.

"There is a desire to keep evolving and moving the industry forward."

That was followed by a meeting with local small business owners.

"Again, there were great conversations as I walked around and spoke to each of the different people."

Common themes were also evident in that sector, Luxon said.

"That's around compliance, shortages of staff, and supply chains.

"These are things we are hearing up and down the country. There's the cost of living and access to staff and apprenticeships."

A visit to Paddle Steamer Waimarie was also on the schedule.

"That (Waimarie) is an iconic tourist attraction that has really been struggling a lot," Luxon said.

"Hopefully we can get tourists back in here very shortly and get things up and running again."

Whanganui was "a pretty special town", he said.

"People get to choose to come and live here, and you can see that with the way house prices have gone and with the way rentals have gone.

"I had a quick chat with the mayor, Hamish (McDouall), and as a result you come away with a good sense of what are the regional priorities, what are the some of challenges, and what are some of the opportunities.

Mostly, Luxon said he felt he came away with an impression of the people.

"There are a lot of 'get up and go' and 'can do' kinds of people here who want to move forward and make things happen, which is great."

Luxon said Whanganui locals had been generous with their perspectives on what was working and what wasn't.

"For us as we think about the coming year and the policies we have to build out, that's all useful input for us."

He said he hadn't expected Wanganui Enterprises to be quite so big.

"I've seen a few things that are similar, but nothing quite like this.

"The woodworking is fantastic. It's very special."