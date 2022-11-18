Vivek Bangia has become a big rugby fan over the years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we catch up with someone from the Whanganui community to tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to Vivek Bangia, owner of Four Square Castlecliff and a committee member at Progress Castlecliff.

Generally, I would be working at the weekend but if I get some time off, I love to cook. When I go out to eat, my first preference is always Whanganui. Being a former chef myself I do love to travel and taste new things. Old habits die hard.

Locally, I wouldn’t say I have a favourite. I like The Citadel, the Rutland, Thai Villa, and The Castle if I have to eat Indian food. Unfortunately, a lot of them know I was a chef so you end up discussing food all the time.

Behind The Door On 4 is always a good cafe to go to.

If I’m lucky I might be able to sneak in a bit of sport on the TV. I never knew what rugby was but I fell in love with it when I came to New Zealand. Before that, it was only cricket.

When my daughters were little we loved going to Kowhai Park but now they’ve moved out I just like to go for a walk around the (Whanganui) river when there’s some free time.

My older one works for Pacific Radiology and is doing a masters in MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and the younger one is in her second year studying law in Auckland.

There are always a lot of political discussions when the girls are home for a visit.

Like I said, most of my time is devoted to the shop. Even when I’m not there I’m looking around for what’s new. I want to prove that we are a good shop and I want to look after the community out here.

You just have to do everything the best you can.



















