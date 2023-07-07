Alexander Reid will employ Operation Don't Work on the House in his perfect weekend.

Each week, we speak to a member of the community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week, Mike Tweed catches up with Alexander Reid, a stand-up comedian and founder of the You’re Gonna Die in Bed podcast and Your Pal, Al handyman services.

Friday night would involve trying to have a beer. ‘Trying’ is the operative word there, because I’ve probably already spent my allocated pocket money for the week.

My wife thinks Saturday is for working on the house - we’re doing renovations - and Sunday is family day. My two primary goals are to avoid working on the house and avoid parenting.

Operation Don’t Work on the House involves suggesting, “Hey, why don’t we go out for coffee?”

We will usually go to Article or Little Curious Bagels. It’ll start with a coffee, but when I get to the counter I’ll order a bagel. Again, I have no pocket money, so it’s another conversation I’m having with my wife.

On Saturday night, I definitely wouldn’t go to Porridge Watson. There are already enough people there, they don’t need anyone else.

It’s better to head down there on a Monday night, which is part of my extended weekend. I like to go for the monthly open mic. It’s always good fun.

On Sunday it’s time for chores, or time to try to avoid chores. I’ll usually comply, though. There will be a whole bunch of food prep and I’ll do about half the dishes and leave the rest for Monday.

Then the cycle starts all over again.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.