Sue Cooke likes to bike around town on a fine day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Each week we talk to someone from the Whanganui region to ask what their perfect weekend would be. This week Finn Williams spoke to artist Sue Cooke.

These days my weekends mainly consist of to-do lists; there’s time for relaxation but a lot of the time my weekend revolves around what needs to be done.

Two years ago my husband and I bought 11 acres of property in rural Aramoho and most weekends we go up there to spend time planting and gardening on the property.

Eventually, we want to have the whole land re-forested so there’s been a lot of growing plants, moving plants and planting plants.

It’s worth it though because it’s a beautiful site, you can see the river run all the way to the sea from there so it’s been an enjoyable way to spend our weekends.

However, when I do have time to relax, I like to spend it having lunch or afternoon tea with friends and family, either at my house or theirs.

Since Covid-19 I don’t tend to go out as much as I used to but recently the weather has been so nice I’ve been taking my bike into town when I do go out.

Some of our favourite spots are The Citadel, the Reset Café or Little Curious Bagels on Glasgow St.

Being an artist, I also like to keep an eye out for any new exhibitions in town, which is a constantly moving thing in Whanganui but a key part of our social life.