Nicole Grey vibes like the famous cranberry juice-drinking, Fleetwood Mac-listening TikTok star, headphones and all.

Every week we ask someone what their perfect weekend in the Whanganui region would be. This week, we speak to self-employed consultant Nicole Grey.

It’s Saturday morning, and you’ll find me on my skateboard vibing down Drews Ave, the sun rising over Durie Hill. My destination is the boardwalk along the awa, its tranquillity helping me gather my thoughts for the day ahead.

Headphones on, and Six60 is coming in hot with The Greatest to start the weekend off right. No better waiata for it.

After a roll down the boardwalk, you’d find me at the Durie Hill stairs running up and getting my sweat on because, in my opinion, you can’t call the weekend a weekend without breaking a sweat.

A quick kaukau [swim] in the awa is necessary, but not without saying kia ora to the whānau and kaumātua getting ready to start their waka ama sessions, where they disappear out into the horizon. Between the Waimarie and Wairua is where I go - there’s no better place to watch the sun rise over the hill.

Later on in the day, we head down to the river markets. My children Elijah, seven, Haddy, six, and I manage to catch up with whānau and friends while hustling to get through the snaking queues, where the kids can buy tāonga and knick-knacks. The markets are a timeless tradition, but we do more catching up there than we do anywhere else in town.

I’m also a bit of a Whanganui foodie now and try to support local eats, all while sticking to a budget. There are so many options here, local and diverse. I’m talking Porridge Watson, family-friendly Burger Cartel and even Vietnamese kai too - but for night eats, well, there’s only the one place open. The golden arches; McDonald’s. It’s a guilty pleasure for a late-night holdout.

I always enjoy the gigs here, too. From the underground to the mainstream, the local talent and acts are awesome and allow for us, as a whānau, to chill into the night.

I can’t forget Sunday. My mates have gym passes with a plus-one, so I usually tag along with them to CityFitness for the Sunday morning hit-out. It ties into my haoura [overall wellbeing] and gets me excited for the day. My grandma has just moved back into Whanganui and is active, so I try to keep up with her and make sure the kids tag along too.

A trip down to the recycling centre doesn’t hurt either. There’s something satisfying about the place; the noise of smashing glass.

Church is a biggie for us. I was raised around church, Anglican mostly, but I try to get around other hāhi [faiths] as well.

The kids can go play in Majestic Square fountain while I catch up with whānau.