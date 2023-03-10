My Perfect Weekend: Joamari van der Walt enjoys surfing and wine-tasting

Joamari van der Walt at the Foxhole pop-up bar.

Every week, we ask someone what their perfect weekend in the Whanganui region would be. This week, we speak to a solicitor at Horsley Christie Lawyers, Joamari van der Walt, who also runs a wine-tasting session at the Foxhole pop-up on Friday evenings.

It would probably start on a Friday afternoon with a glass of wine at one of our lovely bars, whether it’s the Foxhole Bar, Maria Lane or Porridge Watson. I really appreciate a good glass of wine.

I love to hang out with my partner and our golden labrador Pelagia. On a Saturday morning, I often go for a surf at South Beach - I’m not really good, so South Beach makes it easy for me because of the smaller waves. Then perhaps a coffee at The Burrow with a croissant and a trip to the river markets, and then I like to hang out with friends.

I also really enjoy playing a bit of golf, either on a Saturday afternoon or Sunday at the Tawhero golf course. Otherwise, going for a mountain bike ride. I don’t know if it’s that well-known, but the Hylton Pit mountain bike park is really good and well-maintained.

In the evening, I like to have a barbecue. I’m originally from South Africa and we love our braais, so usually each night of the weekend I’ll try to have a barbecue - that’s weather permitting, of course. My partner and I also love to visit some of the wonderful restaurants in Whanganui and try their lovely dishes.