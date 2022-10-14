The perfect weekend for Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson (centre) involves spending time in the district's nature reserves and with his family. Photo / NZME

The perfect weekend for Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson (centre) involves spending time in the district's nature reserves and with his family. Photo / NZME

Every week we ask a member of our community what their perfect weekend would be. This week Finn Williams spoke to recently re-elected Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson.

For me, the perfect weekend would have to involve the various nature reserves we have around the Rangitīkei District.

Whether that would be as part of a working bee or being by myself out in nature, getting out into the reserves is what I love to do.

As the mayor, I can spend 10 or 12 hours a day in meetings and walk 100 metres, which I find both soul-destroying and not good for managing my weight, so when I get the chance I like to take in nature and get some exercise.

On top of that, we in the Rangitīkei District are blessed with a huge number of nature reserves and recreational spaces as well as the Rangitīkei River, so we're really spoiled for choice when it comes to weekend adventures.

One of my favourite spots to go to is Bruce Memorial Scenic Reserve, just outside of Hunterville, as it only takes around 20 minutes to walk around and it's a stunning piece of bush.

If I wanted to go a little further off the beaten track, there's a series of reserves in the Turakina Valley like Simpsons Bush, which takes a little bit longer to get to but is absolutely fantastic.

If I wanted to get out in nature while staying in Taihape, there's a track in the Mt Stewart Reserve that starts just off the gumboot statue which has amazing views at the top and is a good test of fitness.

It says the time to get to the top is 10 minutes, but you can only get there that fast if you run it, though if I do I'll be feeling knackered but also good about myself.

Outside of the reserves, I also love to spend my weekends with my family.

Particularly right now, my two granddaughters are staying with my wife and me for the school holidays and the chance to be able to spend time with them, whether that's getting out in the region or just chilling out at home, is really important to me.