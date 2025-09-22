Advertisement
Mum didn’t know me this time, but we still shared a laugh - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
Opinion by
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.

Dementia means Kevin Page's mum doesn't recognise him - but they still shared a laugh together. Photo / 123rf

The subject of my warblings this week is something that many of us won’t find particularly amusing – dementia.

I offer that warning from the outset because while the vast majority of my writing tends towards the more humorous day-to-day activities of my family there are some occasions where things

