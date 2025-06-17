One patient in a serious condition and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One patient in a serious condition and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

A multiple-vehicle crash near Whanganui resulted in four patients being treated for injuries.

The crash was on State Highway 3 near Kai Iwi, Whanganui, with emergency services responding about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

“It came in as being five vehicles but there were only three vehicles involved,” Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

One patient in a serious condition and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

A fourth person was assessed and treated for moderate injuries at the scene.