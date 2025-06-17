Advertisement
Multiple injuries in State Highway 3 crash near Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
One patient in a serious condition and two patients in a moderate condition were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

A multiple-vehicle crash near Whanganui resulted in four patients being treated for injuries.

The crash was on State Highway 3 near Kai Iwi, Whanganui, with emergency services responding about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

“It came in as being five vehicles but there were only three vehicles involved,” Fire and Emergency NZ

