Touched by an Angel

“If enough people come together then change will come, and we can achieve almost anything. So instead of looking for hope, start creating it.” Greta Thunberg.

It is so easy at this time of giving to want to know what will I get? What have you got me? We should be asking ourselves, what are we giving?

Listening to news around the world I hear people loudly challenging their leaders to move from ‘I’ to ‘we’, especially in places we are not used to hearing it. People all over the world are challenging their leaders as best they can.

My Angels say the world suffers a kind of illness. I tend to agree. The Angels have an answer, they suggest we take the ‘I’ out of illness and replace it with ‘we,’ then we will have wellness.

Like at any time we make changes in our thinking there is a challenge. Do we change the rules for one person, do we in our humanness have the capacity to see that sometimes moving from the ‘rules’ is essential for one person, one family or one baby? My friends, this is not easy, however, ‘We’ can choose to be people that encourage and instead of being people that criticise.

The earth is shifting beneath our feet, and what we used to be able to count on we cannot anymore. Survival is foremost in many people’s minds. I know people who have worked hard all their lives, who now live on a pension, and struggle to buy enough food. I know families making choices every day about what can be bought and what simply cannot. I know people who get financial support and others who pay the cost.

The challenge is how to fix these concerns and imbalances while valuing each person and creating a time for sharing and giving to others, not only in this Christmas season but all through the year.

The move from ‘I’ to ‘we’, illness to wellness, is a really important journey to get our minds around. While we think through these issues, my friends, and face into the New Year, I think the Grinch should have the last say, “To kindness and love, the things we need the most.”

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy



