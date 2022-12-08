The sun came out for the inaugural event held last week, organised by Mosston School's parents and friends.

Mosston School, along with whānau and friends, came together to celebrate the achievements of their students in art and music at the Festival of Arts Mosston (FOAM) last weekend.

Throughout the evening, performances from the school’s kapa haka group, members of the Whanganui Brass Band and Mosston’s Got Talent competition winners entertained a large crowd of supporters.

“This feels like the first time we have really been able to come together as a whole community since Covid restrictions were put in place - and what a way to celebrate,” Mosston School principal Michelle Watson said.

“Our wider school community is incredibly important. They are one of the reasons our school is so special, and celebrating together strengthens relations between school staff, students and whānau.”

The festival was also an opportunity to show student artwork completed throughout the year, with the school hall converted into a temporary gallery.

Each student shared two to three items of art which were either created in class or as part of visiting artist workshops.

“In conjunction with our parent group, we organised specialist workshops with visiting artists Joe McMenamin and Johanna Nyenhuis,” Watson said.

There was also the opportunity for students to create items such as painted pots, string art, murals and jewellery.

“Our students are extremely proud of their work, and it was fantastic to be able to invite whānau to view it in person, while also offering entertainment, fun activities and kai.”

The school was blown away by the generosity of local businesses and artists, who ensured the event was a success.

“We have been so fortunate to have received the support of numerous businesses who generously provided goods and services for our prize draws, photography competition and even some of the kai provided.”