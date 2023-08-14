"Just beyond the edge of Heaven."

An outstanding production and performance showing at the theatre from August 10-19 is Albert Belz’s Morning Star.

This is a strong and moving small theatre production.

The cast under the directorship of Graham Dack draws you into the intricacies of the play quickly. The set is minimalistic, the props are simple but effective and the lighting is subtle.

The use of a second stage down the centre of the theatre helps to draw the audience into the show. Costuming has been well thought out and complements each character’s personality, from the red and gold flowing Greek-like robes of Michael to the barbarian warrior look of Uriel. Jophiel’s costume encaptures the image of divine beauty.

As with everything else about this show, it is well thought out. The skills of the entire cast and crew make it impossible to single out anyone.

Morning Star is set at the dawn of time. The Father has created Eden, the scrolls have been written and all is good. But amongst the Heavenly Hosts, Michael The Protector (played by Christopher McKenzie), Lucifer The Light Bearer (Reid Tucker), Gabriel The Strength of God (Helen Watson), Raphael God’s Healer (Jimmy Sutcliffe), Uriel The Fire of God (Julian Charlton-Annear), and Jophiel Devine Beauty (Rosie Rendell) there is unrest.

This unrest ultimately results in the formation of “sides”, death, and eviction from the family.

The opening, a dance scene performed by Jayde Marie Simmons, Sophie Sturzaker, Kennedy Taite, and Zoe Ruscoe with its costuming and gentle lighting effects takes us on a journey from our seats to where the story unfolds.

Stage movement is well thought out and a lot of time and choreography has been invested into the realistic fight scenes. They are crisp and precise. There is a lot of dialogue, and it is expertly delivered, and clear for all to hear.

The actors know their characters and play them out for us all to experience. The cast uses the whole theatre as their stage. The two leads, Chris McKenzie playing Michael, and Reid Tucker playing Lucifer, do need special mention.

Their stage presence and performances leave you in no doubt where the viewpoints of their characters stand and the whole show pivots on these two. At no time did they miss a beat in the portrayal of their characters, and the support they received from the rest of the cast completed a most professional show.

Morning Star is not a bible story. It is a story played out every day within families, our cities, and throughout the world. The dynamics of what happens when we are confronted with love and jealousy, entitlement, external influence and misinformation, tradition versus the desire for change, and greed.

Morning Star is well worth the experience. Well done!



